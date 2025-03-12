Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Raised to $2.20 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.20 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective (down previously from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 18.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

NYSE ASM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,953. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 184,842.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 571,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

