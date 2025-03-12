Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

