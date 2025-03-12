Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance

OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

