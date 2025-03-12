Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Price Performance
OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
