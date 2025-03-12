Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance
OSEC stock remained flat at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.66).
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
