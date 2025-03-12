Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus AIM VCT 2 had a negative net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance

OSEC stock remained flat at GBX 37.20 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 0.55. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.66).

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

