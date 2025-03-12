Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 18,639 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $156,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after buying an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

