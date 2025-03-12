Daniel Shook Acquires 7 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 7 shares of IMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £140.56 ($181.98).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,836 ($23.77) per share, for a total transaction of £128.52 ($166.39).

LON:IMI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,983 ($25.67). 486,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,027. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,090 ($27.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,928.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33.

IMI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.13) to GBX 2,400 ($31.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

