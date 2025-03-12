Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Roger Thompson Brown Buys 50,000 Shares

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thompson Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($110,046.61).

Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

SEPL stock traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.31 ($2.23). 65,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.85. Seplat Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 138.40 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.