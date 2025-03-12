Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Roger Thompson Brown Buys 50,000 Shares

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thompson Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($110,046.61).
Seplat Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
SEPL stock traded up GBX 0.81 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.31 ($2.23). 65,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.85. Seplat Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 138.40 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Seplat Energy
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
