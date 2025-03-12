Tonit M. Calaway Sells 8,300 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,934. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.4% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

