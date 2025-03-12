Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,297 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.42. The company has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

