Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 77,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 579,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $3,171,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 565,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

