iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,971,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 5,388,898 shares.The stock last traded at $100.46 and had previously closed at $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

