Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 12th (ARVN, GIII, HPE, IAG, IQV, MGIC, MVO, NDLS, PEP, QCOM)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 12th:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 420 ($5.44).

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

