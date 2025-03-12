LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 417,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 228,264 shares.The stock last traded at $90.45 and had previously closed at $91.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after buying an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

