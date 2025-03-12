Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 890.9% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.