Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Rises By 836.2%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 836.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %
YUEIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.26.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
