Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Rises By 836.2%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 836.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

YUEIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.26.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

