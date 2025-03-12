LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 1,036.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

LDTCW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 132,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. LeddarTech has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

