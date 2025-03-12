EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 66,256 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,380,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,288,000 after buying an additional 6,274,985 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

