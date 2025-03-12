Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of BIR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.25. 646,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,893. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BIR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

