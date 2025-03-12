Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

