NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

