Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $566,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Chevron by 8.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Chevron by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.