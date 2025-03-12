St. Louis Trust Co Sells 2,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

