Raymond James Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $12.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INZY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 300,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 198,216 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,861,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,882,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 137,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

