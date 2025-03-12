Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 26,721 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,721 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.4% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 969.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.79 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

