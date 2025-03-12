Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,022,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $190.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.44. The company has a market capitalization of $893.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

