New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.89 and its 200 day moving average is $589.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

