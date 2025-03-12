Warwick Investment Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

