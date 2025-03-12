Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $50.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $597.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

