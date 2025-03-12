Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $33.92. Omnicell shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 60,518 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.