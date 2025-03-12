HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $590.67, but opened at $625.00. HubSpot shares last traded at $615.60, with a volume of 133,205 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $731.14 and a 200-day moving average of $650.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,804.16, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 514.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,682,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

