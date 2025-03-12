ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $19.05. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 1,846,016 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

