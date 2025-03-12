Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.29. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 4,215,477 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 8.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Spellacy sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $447,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,742.30. This trade represents a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,449.20. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,498 shares of company stock worth $5,368,115 in the last ninety days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

