Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Expands By 1,436.6%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,100 shares, a growth of 1,436.6% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
About Thai Oil Public
