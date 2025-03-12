Short Interest in Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Expands By 1,436.6%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,100 shares, a growth of 1,436.6% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF remained flat at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.