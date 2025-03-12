Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 1,230.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.

Exor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59.

About Exor

See Also

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

