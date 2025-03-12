Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 1,230.4% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.1 days.
Exor Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Exor has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.59.
About Exor
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exor
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.