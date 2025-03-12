Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $143,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,380,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,985 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.