Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,864,604 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

