Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $413,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

