Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

