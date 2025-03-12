St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 13,640 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 8.0% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $56,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,870,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,601.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 883,244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

