Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,075 ($65.70) to GBX 4,800 ($62.14) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.26) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clarkson

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock traded up GBX 55 ($0.71) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,540 ($45.83). The stock had a trading volume of 135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,922. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.12. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 3,345 ($43.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,675 ($60.53). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,249.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,919.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 286.90 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarkson will post 283.011583 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.