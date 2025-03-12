Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

