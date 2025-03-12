MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.03, but opened at $117.37. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 24,905 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 4.73.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
