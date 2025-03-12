Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 60054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

