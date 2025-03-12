SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 24.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) traded up 24.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.57 ($0.10). 22,300,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 3,689,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

SolGold Stock Up 19.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.05. The company has a market cap of £274.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.