Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 318% compared to the average volume of 2,505 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after buying an additional 3,581,936 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 288,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

