Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 1,644.4%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.0 %
JRONY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
