Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Increases By 1,644.4%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,644.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JRONY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

