Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 48.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.90. The company has a market cap of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

