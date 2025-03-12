INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) Insider Philip (Phil) Powell Purchases 50,000 Shares

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Powell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($11,006.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04.

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic and exosome-based products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases in Australia and the United States. The company offers hTERT test, an immunocytochemistry test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET for capturing and isolating exosomes from liquid biopsy sample.

