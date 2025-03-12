Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider Purchases A$50,990.00 in Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo purchased 10,000 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.10 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,990.00 ($32,069.18).

Bapcor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bapcor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.40%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

