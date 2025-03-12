Peter James Purchases 1,465 Shares of Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Stock

Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter James acquired 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$68.29 ($42.95) per share, with a total value of A$100,043.39 ($62,920.37).

Macquarie Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Macquarie Technology Group Company Profile

Macquarie Technology Group Limited provides telecommunication, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data center services to corporate and government customers in Australia. The company offers voice services, such as teams calling, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services, as well as Hello, a cloud-based hosted voice system; managed mobility services and mobile device management; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, SD-LAN, and data center extension services.

