Peter James Purchases 1,465 Shares of Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ) Stock

Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter James acquired 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$68.29 ($42.95) per share, with a total value of A$100,043.39 ($62,920.37).
Macquarie Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Macquarie Technology Group Company Profile
